Rajya Sabha Election Results 2022 Live: Elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats tomorrow

New Delhi, Jun 09: Amid resort politics, fear of poaching and hectic parleys, the stage is all set for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections in four states.

Elections for 57 Rajya Sabha seats in 15 states are scheduled for tomorrow, with results expected the same day. With as many as 41 candidates previously declared unchallenged, the race will now be for 16 seats in four states: Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Karnataka.