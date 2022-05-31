Rajya Sabha elections 2022: Here is the state-wise list of candidates nominated by BJP

New Delhi, May 31: The BJP has announced 22 candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls in total and more than half of the candidates are OBCs and SCs, the two caste segments the party continuously reaches out to.
The saffron party has fielded eight candidates from Uttar Pradesh, three each from Maharashtra and Karnataka, two each from Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, and one each from Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Haryana. It will support two Independent candidates -- Subhash Chandra from Rajasthan and Kartikeya Sharma from Haryana.
In both states, the BJP has additional votes. The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), a BJP ally in Haryana, has also announced its support to the candidature of Sharma, who is expected to get nine additional votes of the saffron party, 10 of the JJP and then there are eight independents who are supporting the BJP-JJP government in the state.
Similarly, there are 30 additional votes with the BJP in Rajasthan, where a candidate needs 41 votes to get elected to the Rajya Sabha. Chandra met former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje in the Assembly lobby earlier in the day. His tenure as a Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana will end on August 1. The election for 57 Rajya Sabha seats across several states will be held on June 10.
Here is the list of candidates (state-wise) of the BJP
Uttar Pradesh
Laxmikant Bajpai
Radhamohan Aggarwal
Surendra Singh Nagar
Baburam Nishad
Darshana Singh
Sangeeta Yadav
Mithlesh Kumar
K Laxman
Karnataka
Nirmala Sitharaman
Jaggesh
Lahar Singh Siroya
Maharashtra
Piyush Goyal
Anil Sukhdevrao Bonde
Dhananjay Mahadik as a third candidate from Maharashtra
Bihar
Satish Chandra Dubey
Shambhu Sharan Patel
Rajasthan
Ghanshyam Tiwari
Uttarakhand
Dr Kalpana Saini
Haryana
Krishan Lal Panwar
Madhya Pradesh
Sumitra Valmiki
Jharkhand
Aditya Sahu
