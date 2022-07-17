Rajya Sabha Chairman Naidu seeks productive monsoon session as farewell gift from members

The outgoing chairman turned nostalgic while recalling the functioning of the House during the last 13 full sessions. He said that he was making one last request for upholding the dignity and decorum of the House of Elders. Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and others placed on record their appreciation of the efforts of Naidu for effective functioning of the House during the last five years. Some leaders particularly referred to Naidu's concern for orderly conduct and discipline in the House, sources told the news agency, the report said.

The members noted that 'the disciplinary actions taken including suspension of some members were all part and parcel of the functioning of the House but they would remember for long the personal affection shown to them' by him.

The leaders also recalled the efforts made by the Chairman to give more and more opportunities to members by streamlining the conduct of Question Hour, Zero Hour and Special Mentions and debates and his commitment to promoting the use of mother tongue.

As the all-party meeting was turning into a farewell to Chairman Naidu, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said that it was a bit premature to do so as Naidu is to preside over one full session and a formal farewell would be held in the House with all the leaders and members sharing their experiences in detail in the House, ANI reported. He further said that as mentioned by some other leaders, "all sections of the House would work together to present a befitting farewell to the Chairman Shri Naidu in the form of a productive monsoon session."

"At times you were angry with us and irritated us but at the end you are a good person. It is difficult to prove to be a good person and you proved to be one such a good person and will be missed. Hope your spirit of personal affection and humour will continue to animate the House," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh is quoting as saying at the meeting.

Meanwhile, leaders of various opposition parties on Sunday demanded that issues of price rise, 'Agnipath' scheme as well as the alleged misuse of investigative agencies be taken up in Parliament and also raised objections to the list of "unparliamentary words" at an all-party meeting convened by the government ahead of the Monsoon Session.

The leaders were unanimous in their demand for the immediate withdrawal of the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces and called for a discussion on important issues like price rise and the status of the economy, PTI sources said.