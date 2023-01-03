Rajouri terror attacks: J&K LG Sinha says in-depth probe will be conducted into ‘security lapses’

Sinha chaired a security review meeting with top officials from police, Army and CAPFs in Rajouri and called for a detailed probe into the terror attacks that took place in Dhangri village.

DGP Dilbag Singh; ACS, Home, R K Goyal; Divisional Commissioner Jammu; ADGP Jammu; and leaders of various political parties were present in the meeting, which was also attended by the families of the victims and the village sarpanch.

In an apparent security lapse, two cousins -- aged four and 16 -- were killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off in Dhangri village in Rajouri area on Monday, 14 hours after terrorists had shot dead four people there.

The terrorists, locals claimed, had planted the IED on Sunday itself and it was missed during the scanning by police and security officials who had cordoned off the area after the shootings last evening.

"Some people raised the issue of security lapses, an inquiry will be conducted to find out (whether there were any such lapses). On the basis of inquiry, action will be taken," Sinha told reporters.

He said the Army was also conducting operations in the area and "we will try to take strong action in days to come in this area".

The LG said "two to three decisions were taken" in the meeting.