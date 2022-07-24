Notably, Rajnath Singh will be accompanied by the RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale during the programme at the Gulshan ground near Jammu University.

In 1999, the Indian armed forces defeated attempts by Pakistan to capture strategic heights in Kargil. It was named 'Operation Vijay' (victory).

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on July 26 to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War in 1999.

The Indian Army is also gearing up for the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas commemoration to be conducted at the Kargil War Memorial.

Meanwhile, preparations are also underway at the Kargil War Memorial for a three-day event. Several programs will be held in the area, attended by dignitaries from the army and civil administration as well as the gallantry awardees and their families.

On Friday, the Kargil Vijay Diwas motorcycle rally, flagged off from the National War Memorial in Delhi to commemorate the bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers in the Kargil War, reached Srinagar.

The riders laid a wreath at the Chinar War Memorial at Badami Bagh Cantonment here to pay obeisance to the bravehearts who have made the supreme sacrifice in the highest tradition of the Indian Army.