Rajnath Singh pays tribute to Japan’s Self Defence Forces personnel

News Delhi, Sep 08: Defence minister Rajnath Singh, who is in Japan for the second India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Meeting, laid a wreath today, i.e Thursday, at the memorial dedicated to the country's Self Defence Forces at the Ministry of Defence, Japan.

The defence minister in a tweet said, "My tributes to Japan's Self Defense Forces personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty."

For the second India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Meeting, defence minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S. Jaishankar are in Japan.

The defence minister would hold the Defence Ministerial Meeting with his counterpart Yasukazu Hamada, while the EAM would hold Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue with his counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi.

In a statement, the MEA said, "India -Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership is based on shared values of democracy, freedom and respect for rule of law. During the visit, the two sides will further explore new initiatives to strengthen the partnership."