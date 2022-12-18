Rajnath Singh cites Ramayana, Lord Vishnu to underline Navy’s role in India's security

The Defence Minister spoke about the role of the sea in the epic Ramayana. "The sea is present in all the stories. But here, I would like to mention the story about 'samudra manthan' (tale from Hindu mythology, where Lord Vishnu takes the incarnation of a huge tortoise and helps the gods and demons churn the ocean) in which 14 'ratnas' (gems) emerge from the ocean," he added.

"Goddess Laxmi is one of the 14 'ratnas'. She is known as the goddess of wealth. That is why the sea is the fountainhead of wealth and prosperity. You (Navy personnel) guard our seas, so you are also guarding our wealth and prosperity," Singh said.

About Ins Mormugao

Packed with sophisticated state-of-the-art weapons and sensors such as Surface-to-Surface Missile and Surface-to-Air Missiles, INS Mormugao measures 163m in length and 17m in breadth with a displacement of 7,400 tonnes. It is fitted with a modern Surveillance Radar which provides target data to the gunnery weapon systems. Its Anti-Submarine Warfare capabilities are provided by the indigenously-developed Rocket Launchers, Torpedo Launchers and the ASW helicopters, a statement from the Defence Ministery said.

"Named after the historic port city of Goa on the west coast, the ship is equipped to fight under Nuclear, Biological and Chemical warfare conditions. It is propelled by four powerful Gas Turbines, in a Combined Gas and Gas configuration, capable of achieving speeds in excess of 30 knots. The ship has enhanced stealth features resulting in a reduced Radar Cross Section. INS Mormugao has a complement of about 300 personnel.

With over 75% indigenous content, all her major weapons and sensors have been developed and manufactured in India either directly through design and development by Indian Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) or through strategic tie-ups and Transfer of Technology with reputed foreign OEMs," the statement read.