Rajnath Singh briefs Opposition leaders on Agnipath scheme, MPs seek rethink

At the nearly two-hour meeting where the members of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee on Defence were given a presentation, Singh sought to allay their concerns, including related to possible impact on operational readiness of the forces. The three chiefs of the armed forces also briefed the members of parliament about the scheme, which had sparked violent protests for days and was criticised by many opposition parties .

Unhappy with the response of the government towards the raised concern on the Agnipath scheme, opposition parties submitted a memorandum to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh demanding withdrawal of the scheme.

Six members have signed the memorandum- Professor Saugata Roy, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Supriya Sule, Shaktisinh Gohil, AD Singh, Rajni Patil. Congress MP Manish Tewari did not sign the memorandum of the opposition.

Last month, the government announced the Agnipath scheme, under which youths between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted into the armed forces for a four-year tenure, while 25 percent of them will be subsequently inducted for regular service.

. .

The scheme, especially its feature that 75 per cent of the recruits will serve only for four years and will not enjoy benefits like regular soldiers, has sparked protests in different parts of the country amid hectic efforts by the government to assuage the youth's concerns.

Amid the protests, the central government clarified the scheme will be implemented and there is no question of a rollback.

The upper age limit was raised to 23 years, with some government departments announcing priority for Agniveers in jobs.

Those hired under the 'Agnipath' scheme will be given a one-time lumpsum of a little more than Rs 11 lakh when they end their four-year tenure. However, they do not receive any pension benefits. For most, seeking a second job is essential to support themselves and their families.

The government has announced several measures to support the 'Agniveers' after their four-year service in the armed forces under the Agnipath scheme.

The opposition has pressed for the immediate withdrawal of the recruitment plan.