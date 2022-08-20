Rajiv Gandhi 78th birth anniversary: Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi other leaders pay tribute to former Prime Minister

PM Modi tweeted,"On his birth anniversary, tributes to our former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi."

The birth anniversary of India's Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi is celebrated as 'Sadbhavana Diwas' or Harmony Day' on 20 August. Sadbhavana Diwas is marked with the objective to promote peace, national integration and communal harmony among all Indians.

'Sadbhavana' in English means goodwill.

Sadbhavana Diwas promotes Rajiv Gandhi's vision of a developed nation, which he tried to propagate through different national and international projects.

The message of this day is that people with different religions and beliefs should live peacefully in the country and eschew violence.

Sadbhavana Diwas aims to instill communal harmony, unity, brotherhood and love in the society at large.