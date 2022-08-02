Rajasthan reports first suspected case of monkeypox, sample sent to Pune

Jaipur, Aug 02: Rajasthan has reported its first suspected case of monkeypox. A 20-year-old, exhibiting symptoms of the disease, has been admitted to a government hospital here and his samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, Dr. Ajit Singh, Superintendent of Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, said on Monday.

The youth was referred from Kishangarh late on Sunday. He has been kept under observation in the special ward created for monkeypox cases, he said.

The youth is suffering from fever for the last four days and has rashes on his body, Dr Singh added.

Earlier, second case of monkeypox had been reported in Delhi. A 35-year-old Nigerian man, living in Delhi and having no recent history of foreign travel, had tested positive for monkeypox virus. So far, India had reported five confirmed cases - three in Kerala, and one in Delhi and Karnataka each.