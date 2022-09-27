Rajasthan political crisis: Sachin Pilot arrives in Delhi to meet Gandhis

The current crisis in Rajasthan Congress has left the central leadership angry and fuming. Especially, Ashok Gehlot's refusal to step down from the Chief Minister's post has not gone well with the Gandhis who always considered him a trustworthy man.

Earlier, Sachin Pilot dismissed reports of him speaking with the party high command against CM Ashok Gehlot continuing to be in his current role.

"Sachin Pilot has told the Congress high command that Gehlot should not remain, chief minister of Rajasthan, if he decides to run for the party's presidential elections and that it's the ex-deputy CM's responsibility to bring MLAs together," the reports said.

"Am afraid this is false news being reported," Pilot wrote in the post.

So far, Sachin Pilot has adopted a wait-and-watch policy.

Pilot was the state Congress chief when the party was in opposition. When the Congress won the assembly elections in December 2018, Pilot staked claim to the CM's post. But he had to settle for the deputy CM's job. He was sacked as the deputy CM and the PCC president for leading a rebellion against Gehlot in 2020.