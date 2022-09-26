Rajasthan political crisis live updates: Cong observers likely to return to Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 26: The political drama in Rajasthan over leadership change continued on Monday with MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot remaining non-committal on holding a meeting with Congress observers, who are likely to return to Delhi to apprise the high command about the developments.

Sachin Pilot, who is seen to be the main contender for the chief minister's post if Gehlot is elected the party's national president post, has left for New Delhi to meet the high command.