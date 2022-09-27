Rajasthan political crisis: Ashok Gehlot speaks to Sonia Gandhi over phone, meets MLAs

Ashok Gehlot reportedly told Sonia Gandhi that he would never challenge the Congress high command.

The rebel MLAs met the Speaker and submitted their resignation despite central observer Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken requesting them to come for one-on-one discussion to sort out the differences.

This development has irked the Congress Working Committee members as well as the Gandhis as it caused the party a huge embarrassment when it has started its ambitious 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to unite people.

Sonia Gandhi sought a written report on it from party observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken on Monday as the chances of Gehlot becoming the party chief receded and other names cropped up for the post.

The Congress in Rajasthan plunged into a crisis on Sunday as several MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot resigned over a possible move to appoint Pilot as Gehlot's successor, their rebellion erupting just ahead of a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting.

Meanwhile, Gehlot held a meeting with several ministers and Congress MLAs in Jaipur.