Rajasthan political crisis: 3 Gehlot loyalists get show cause notice for indiscipline; CM gets clean chit

"This show cause notice is being issued seeking your reply within 10 days as to why disciplinary action not be taken against you as per the provisions of the constitution of the Indian National Congress," the notice by disciplinary panel secretary Tariq Anwar said.

The observers - Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken - submitted their report to party chief Sonia Gandhi Tuesday evening, flagging ''gross indiscipline'' on the part of some leaders who organised a parallel meet of MLAs instead of joining a Congress Legislature Party meeting.

Notably, Ashok Gehlot has been given clean chit bt the observers amid efforts to resolve the situation in Rajasthan, which threatened to spin out of control on Sunday.

The two observers had to return from Jaipur without holding the CLP meeting as a large group of MLAs considered loyal to Chief Minister Gehlot refused to join it and put forth certain conditions for the selection of Gehlot's successor.

Reports said the report has not sought any action against Gehlot even as it recommended action against three of his loyalists. However, it has pointed out that the parallel meeting of MLAs was held with Gehlot's knowledge.

The Congress observers' report pointed to the ''gross indiscipline'' on the part of some Rajasthan leaders who organised the parallel meet of MLAs and did not allow the CLP meeting to take place.

The report came a day after the observers briefed Sonia Gandhi on the developments and she had asked them to submit a written report.