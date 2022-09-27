Rajasthan Congress crisis: The cast and crew of this high profile political saga

The timing of the entire drama has caused a major embarrassment to Congress when the party has started its ambitious 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to unite people. So, how are all involved in this entire drama?

Let's take a look:

Ashok Gehlot: The CM is seen as a person who plotted the rebellion. His desire to retain the post has upset Gandhis, who batted for 'one-party-one-post' after Gehlot agreed to contest Congress Presidential poll but wanted to continue as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan,

Sachin Pilot: He has adopted wait-and-watch policy. There has not no comments from him related to the crisis. He has the backing of the Gandhis.

Pilot was the state Congress chief when the party was in opposition. When the Congress won the assembly elections in December 2018, Pilot staked claim to the CM's post. But he had to settle for the deputy CM's job. He was sacked as the deputy CM and the PCC president for leading a rebellion against Gehlot in 2020.

CP Joshi: Rajasthan Assembly Speaker was one of the prime contenders for the CM post if Ashok Gehlot resigned. Gehlot loyalists gathered at his home Sunday to submit their resignation letters, in a bid to put pressure on the party's central leadership. Joshi has been an AICC general secretary and a Union minister as well.

Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge: AICC general secretary in charge of Rajasthan Maken and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Kharge were sent to Jaipur by the party high command to talk to MLAs and get them to pass a resolution at a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meet, authorising party president Sonia Gandhi to pick a successor to Gehlot.

Shanti Dhariwal: He is considered as a staunch supporter of Ashok Gehlot. In the current government, Dhariwal is the state's minister for Urban Development and Housing and Parliamentary Affairs. He convened a meeting of Gehlot loyalists at his home on Sunday, putting up a show of strength for the CM ahead of the CLP meet.

Pratap Singh Khachariyawas: He has openly supported the CM and insisted that he should not be replaced. Interestingly, he was in Sachin Pilot's camp before the 2018 assembly elections.

Govind Singh Dotasra: The state Congress chief is a close aide of Ashok Gehlot and considered to be a candidate for the deputy chief minister's post.

Sanyam Lodha: The independent candidate, who is backing Congress, has openly threatened the high command not to replace Gehlot and said that if anyone from the Pilot camp is made the CM, it will threaten the state government's stability.

Mahesh Joshi and Mahendra Chaudhary: They reportedly coordinated with loyalist MLAs, asking them to reach Dhariwal's place on Sunday evening.

BSP MLA Rajendra Gudha, Independent MLA Babu Lal Nagar, state minister Subhash Garg and Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) chairman Dharmendra Rathore have also played their parts in the crisis.