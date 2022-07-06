"Chishti allegedly offered on camera to gift his house to anyone who beheads Nupur Sharma for her remark on Prophet Mohammad," said Vikas Sangwan, Additional Superintendent of Police of Ajmer.

The Rajasthan Police had been looking for Salman Chishti after an FIR was registered on Monday night over a video clip.

In the video, the cleric purportedly says he would give his house to anyone who brings Sharma's head to him. Chishti is heard saying that he would have shot her dead for insulting Prophet Mohammad.

"You have to give a reply to all Muslim countries. I am saying this from Ajmer, Rajasthan and this message is from Huzur Khwaja Baba ka Darbar," he said in the video, referring to the Sufi shrine that sees many Hindu visitors, apart from Muslim devotees.

Recently, four people were arrested in connection with another provocative speech allegedly delivered at the main gate of the Ajmer Dargah on 17 June.

Though that video was in circulation earlier, the arrests were made after the murder a week back of an Udaipur tailor by two men who said they were avenging an insult to Islam.

For the unversed, Nupur Sharma was suspended by her party over a remark on Prophet Mohammad during a television debate that outraged the Muslim community.