Raja Shivchhatrapati: Play on Shivaji Maharaj returns to Delhi, mesmerises all

The inaugural show was on November 2. The play which narrates the life and times of Shivaji Maharaj begins with the pre-Shivaji era which features the invasions by Allauddin Khilji. The play ends with the crowning of Shivaji Maharaj.

New Delhi, Nov 04: The historical drama, Raja Shivchhatrapati on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has returned to Delhi after a gap of four years. The Union Ministry of Culture in association with Maharaja Shivchhatrapati Pratishthan, a Pune based organisation is organising the shows at Red Fort ground.

Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji! Attended and watched the MahaNatya - 'Raja Shiv Chhatrapati', a play on the life and journey of the Great Warrior, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, Union Minister, Kishan Reddy wrote.

Popular historian and personality from Maharashtra Babasaheb Purandare's famous play was first shown in 1985 in Pune. The play has more than 250 artists taking part in the historic play and has performed 1,500 shows across the globe including the UK and US.

The chief guest for the second day was Kishan Reddy. He spoke about how the life and journey of Shivaji Maharaj continues to inspire the people and guide the generations to come.

The play has a four storey set, 200 plus across, real horses, camels and three hours of live theatre. The Red Fort grounds have been converted as the Raigad Fort where Shivaji Maharaj was crowned as the Chhatrapati. The stage is decorated with Bhagwa Dhwajas and lights and it recreates the great Hindu Samrajya. The drama is performed on a 90 feet rotating stage.