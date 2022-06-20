Raj Thackeray undergoes hip replacement surgery, likely to resume normal activities in two-three months

Mumbai, Jun 20 : Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray underwent hip replacement surgery at the Lilavati Hospital here on Monday, the doctors treating him said. He is likely to resume his normal activities in the next two-three months, they said.

Thackeray was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night and underwent surgery on the morning (of Monday), his doctor Jalil Parkar told reporters.

“His hip was badly damaged and he was experiencing excruciating pain. He underwent hip replacement surgery in the morning,” Dr. Vinod Agarwal, the senior orthopaedic surgeon who operated upon Thackeray said, adding that the operation procedure took around 90 minutes. The surgery went well and the recovery will be good, Agarwal said.

“He will be in the hospital for the next five-six days and will require physiotherapy,” Dr Agarwal said.

When asked about his recovery, Dr Agarwal said Thackeray should be able to perform his normal activities in the next two-three months.

Thackeray's physiotherapy will start on Tuesday and will continue for the next five-six days. He will also undergo aggressive physiotherapy once he is discharged, Dr Parkar said. “If everything goes well and if his legs are able to bear his weight, then he can resume normal activities in the next two-three months,” he added. Earlier this month, Thackeray deferred his proposed visit to Ayodhya citing health reasons.