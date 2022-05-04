In the old video, Bal Thackeray can be heard warning against the use of loudspeakers and saying that the offering of namaz "will stop on roads" once his "government comes into power in Maharashtra".

"The day my government comes into power in Maharashtra, [the offering of] namaz will stop on roads. Religion should not come in the way of any development. If there are any Hindu rituals coming in the way of developments, we will look into that as well. Loudspeakers at mosque will be removed," Bal Thackeray said in Marathi.

Thackeray urged people to play the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers on Wednesday wherever they hear loudspeakers "blaring azaan (Islamic prayer call)".

In an open letter, he asked people to lodge complaint with the police by dialling 100 if they are distributed by the sound of 'azaan'. "One must complain daily," the MNS leader said. "I appeal to all Hindus that tomorrow, the 4th of May, if you hear the loudspeaker blaring with azaan; in those places, play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. That's when they will realise the hindrance of these loudspeakers," Raj Thackeray said in the letter.

All local mandals and vigilant citizens should start a signature campaign over the issue of loudspeakers atop mosques and submit it to the police station in their locality, he said. Thackeray had earlier given an ultimatum to the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3.

Earlier in the day, the Aurangabad police registered a case against the MNS chief, days after he called for "silencing" loudspeakers atop mosques from May 4 while addressing a rally in the central Maharashtra city, an official said.