Raj Thackeray loudspeaker threat: Maha police prepared to maintain law and order, says minister

Nagpur, Apr 19: The Maharashtra police are fully ready to handle any eventuality on the law and order front in view of the MNS chief Raj Thackeray's ultimatum over the removal of loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said on Tuesday.

Talking to media in Nagpur, Walse Patil said the state director general of police will be having a meeting with all police officers on this issue and a decision will be taken after he submits a report. When asked if intelligence inputs suggested the likelihood of a law and order situation in Maharashtra after May 3, the home minister said, "I don't feel that such a situation will arise. We are fully prepared and are taking steps to prevent untoward incidents."

The state home minister warned that strict action will be taken against any individual or organisation if any attempt to disturb peace between communities through statements.

On asking whether security will be enhanced for Raj Thackeray, the decision will be taken by the committee at the level of the state chief secretary, comprising police officers and intelligence officers, and a politician cannot take a call on the matter.

"It is funny that security is being provided by the Central government to some people, bypassing the state government," he said without taking names. "I feel it is an encroachment on the state government's rights. The state government is capable of protecting all its people. Anyways, it is the right of the Central government, they can give it (security)," the home minister added.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had earlier said that the Muslims should understand that there is nobody above the law and they should take down loudspeakers from mosques.

"We don't want riots in Maharashtra. No one has opposed the offering of prayers. We want the loudspeakers that are put up in the mosques and are illegal in the entire country should be taken down. If you do it on loudspeaker, then we will also use loudspeakers for it. Muslims should understand that religion isn't bigger than the law. After May 3, I will see what to do," Thackeray said.