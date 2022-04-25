Raisina Dialogue 2022: PM Modi to inaugurate 7th edition today: Here’s what’s on agenda

New Delhi, Apr 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the seventh edition of the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi today. President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen will be the chief guest at the Dialogue.

Several former Prime Ministers of different countries and other dignitaries will also participate in the event.

The seventh edition of the conference, will focus on six pillars covering a range of contemporary issues from democracy to technology to global health to the Indo-Pacific region.

Slovenian Foreign Minister Anze Logar on Monday arrived in India to take part in the Raisina Dialogue.

The Raisina Dialogue 2022, based on the theme "Terranova- Impassioned, Impatient, Imperilled", will be modelled along six thematic pillars -Rethinking Democracy: trade, technology and ideology; End of Multilateralism: a networked global order; Water Caucuses: turbulent tides in the Indo-Pacific; Communities Inc: first responders to health, development, and planet; Achieving Green Transitions: common imperative, diverging realities; Samson vs Goliath: the persistent and relentless technology wars.

Raisina Dialogue will have around 100 sessions with over 210 speakers from 90 countries.

Last year, the Dialogue was held in a virtual format due to exceptional circumstances necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, the Dialogue is being held in an 'in-person' format. The organizers have taken all necessary measures to adhere to Covid-19 health protocols to ensure safe conduct of the Dialogue.

The Raisina Dialogue, which started in 2016, is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community. The conference is organized by MEA in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).