Rains lash Delhi, air traffic affected

Due to the rains, the temperatures came down, but air traffic was affected, the airport body said. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms ninth city and the National Capital Region (NCR).

New Delhi, May 23: The much needed relief for Delhi was provided after rains lashed the city early this morning.

The rains are likely to affect the morning rush hour traffic on the roads as well. Airlines have said that they are anticipating delays. "Due to bad weather, flight operations at @DelhiAirport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information.

#BadWeather #Rain," the Delhi International Airport wrote on Twitter.

"#TravelUpdate: Due to Bad Weather (Strong Winds) in Delhi Arrivals/Departures are likely to get impacted. Please visit or SMS UK to 9289228888 to check the updated flight status. Thank You, " Vistara airlines wrote on Twitter.

. .

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via

https://book.spicejet.com/,"SpiceJet said.

Thundershower with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 60-90 Km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, the IMD said.