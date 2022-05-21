Rains in Delhi provide much needed relief even as flight of Defence Minister is diverted

Some flights were diverted to Lucknow and Jaipur and the Delhi airport authorities have advised passengers to getting tough with the airlines for updated flight information.

"Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi Airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information," the Delhi Airport said on Twitter.

Rain started in the evening and picked up pace late in the evening. The rains however provided the much needed respite from the horrific heatwave in the national capital.