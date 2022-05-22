Rain to bring respite to northwest India, intensity to peak tomorrow: IMD

The IMD also states that no heat wave condition is likely to develop over any parts of the country during next 3-4 days.

"Wet spell over Northwest & East India during 22nd to 24th with peak intensity on 23rd May over Northwest India and on 23rd & 24th May over East India," IMD tweeted.

"Isolated thundersquall activity also very likely over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on 23rd May, 2022," it said.

"Isolated hailstorm also likely over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab on 22nd & 23rd; over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh on 23rd May, 2022. Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Jammu & Kashmir and north Punjab on 23rd May, 2022," it added.

"Dust storm activity at isolated places very likely over Rajasthan during 22nd- 24th May," the IMD said.

Widespread rainfall with thundersquall, lightning, gusty winds very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 5 days and isolated heavy falls on 22 and 23 May

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely over East Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea during next 3 days.