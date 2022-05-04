Rain lashes parts of Telangana; 63mm rainfall at Begumpet airport in last 24 hours, highest in last 10 yrs

Hyerabad, May 04 : After days of scorching heat, Heavy rains, accompanied by gusty winds and lightning, lashed parts of Hyderabad early Wednesday morning.

Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has stated in its bulletin that the highest amount of rainfall has been 2.5 cm recorded at Dammapeta in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, while the highest maximum temperature recorded has been 45.8 °C, Manthani in Peddapalli district.

. .

Hyderabad recorded 41.5 degree C during the day and a night temperature of 28.8 degree C. Partly cloudy sky with a chance of rain or dust storm and no major change in the temperatures is likely, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Khammam and Mahabubnagar recorded 43 degree C, Nalgonda and Nizamabad 43.5 degree C, Bhadrachalam 43.2 degree C and Medak 43.2 degree C recorded high maximum temperatures.

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) in its forecast for Wednesday had predicted light to moderate rains. "Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gutsy winds upto 30 to 40 kmph very likely to occur in some parts of Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Nagarkurnool, Adilabad and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts during the next three hours," IMD stated in a release.

IMD has also issued a yellow alert indicating that the state would witness light to moderate rainfall in the coming three days.

Though there would be rainfall, the agency predicted that the temperatures would gradually rise by 2 to 3 degree Celsius at isolated places of the state in coming days.

According to IMD - Hyderabad, the city could also witness light to moderate rains in some parts over the next 48 hours.