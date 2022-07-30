Rain fury: IMD issues orange alert in Uttarakhand, nearly 200 roads blocked

Following the heavy rains, a part of the Badrinath NH-7 washed away due to the rising water in the Khachda drain located at Lambagad.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert for several districts of Uttarakhand, predicting heavy rainfall for the next four days.

The weather department has issued a rain alert for Dehradun, Nainital, Tehri, Pauri, Champawat and Bageshwar.

Amid the heavy rainfall, a part of the Badrinath NH-7 washed away due to the rising water in the Khachda drain located at Lambagad. Pilgrims were stranded on both sides of the highway on Friday, reported ANI citing Chamoli district administration.

It further noted that scattered to widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to continue over Central, West, East, and South India during the next 4-5 days.

Earlier on May 17, the traffic movement was disrupted on the Badrinath route, NH7, near Panchpulia in Uttarakhand's Karnaprayag after the boulders fell from the hill. However, the movement was later resumed.