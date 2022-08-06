Raids on ex-fund manager leads to recovery of Rs 55 crore deposits

"These persons in turn, used such information for illicit gains in the share market by trading in such scrips either in their own account or account of their clients," it said.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is the administrative body for the I-T department.

These persons, the CBDT said, including family members of the fund manager have "admitted" in their statements that the "unaccounted" cash generated from the above operations was routed mainly through Kolkata-based shell (bogus) entities into their bank accounts. "From these bank accounts, funds have been further diverted into the bank accounts of companies/entities incorporated in India and other low tax jurisdictions. The gleaning of seized evidence has exposed the nexus between the ex-fund manager, middlemen, share brokers, and entry operators," it alleged.

The CBDT said documents and data related to "large-scale unaccounted investment in cash loans, fixed deposits, immovable properties and their renovation, etc., have been seized." "So far, unaccounted deposits exceeding Rs 55 crore have been seized," the statement said, adding more than 20 lockers have been sealed by the officers of the department during the raids.