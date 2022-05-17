Raid at premises: CBI team found nothing; timing of search interesting, says P Chidambaram

New Delhi, May 17: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday said a CBI team searched his residence in Chennai as well as his official residence in Delhi but "found nothing and seized nothing".

The former Union minister also said the "timing of the search is interesting".

In a statement, Chidambaram said this morning, a CBI team searched his residence in Chennai and his official residence here.

"The team showed me an FIR in which I am not named as an accused. The search team found nothing and seized nothing," he said.

The CBI has filed a fresh case against Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram, son of P Chidambaram, for allegedly facilitating visas of 250 Chinese nationals after receiving illegal gratification of Rs 50 lakh in 2011, officials said on Tuesday.

The agency on Tuesday morning started coordinated search operations at 10 locations in multiple cities in the country, including Karti Chidambaram's residences in Chennai and Delhi, they said.

A CBI team also visited the official residence of Karti Chidambaram and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram at Lodhi Estate here, the officials said.