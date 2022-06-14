New Delhi, Jun 14: As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for the second day on Tuesday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel accused the BJP of indulging in "political vendetta" against the opposition and claimed that cases are "hushed up" when a person joins the ruling party. Baghel, along with other party leaders, staged a dharna in front of the ED office, and was later detained by the Delhi Police, party leaders said.

Talking to the media, Baghel termed the ED's action "malicious" and accused the BJP government of indulging in "political vendetta" against the opposition. He cautioned that as the Centre continues to "perpetrate atrocities", the protests will continue. "The BJP government at the Centre should tell whether any action has been taken against the leader of any pro-BJP party in the last eight years.