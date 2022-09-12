Jaipur, Sep 12: Hitting back at BJP over its T-shirt barb at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday claimed that Home Minister Amit Shah's muffler costs Rs 80,000 while saffron party leaders wear sunglasses worth Rs 2.5 lakh.

The chief minister said the opposition is worried because the 'Bharat Jodo yatra' is getting an "extraordinary response" from people. "What problems do they have with the Bharat Jodo Yatra? They are talking about Rahul Gandhi’s T-shirt while they themselves wear sunglasses of Rs 2.5 lakh and muffler of Rs 80,000.