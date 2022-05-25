Rahul Gandhi travelled to London without political clearance

While another MP Manoj Jha from RJD had taken due permission, Rahul Gandhi had failed to take political clearance, ANI reports. Jha had spoken at the Cambridge University in which Gandhi too had participated.

"All invitations from any foreign source, namely, government of any country or any foreign entity are expected to be routed through the Ministry of External Affairs. However, in case such an invitation is received directly, Members are required to bring it to the notice of the Ministry of External Affairs and necessary political clearance of that Ministry should also be obtained for the purpose," the rules, as per NDTV report, say.

However, Congress General Secretary has slammed the reports of Gandhi travelling without getting clearance. He said that the MPs do not need political clearance from the Prime Minister or government. He requested media not to "blindly follow the PMO what'sapp suggestions sent to TV channels."

Speaking at an 'Ideas for India' conference in London. Rahuk Gandhi said, "India is not in a good place. BJP has spread kerosene all over the country. You need one spark and we'll be in big trouble. I think that's also the responsibility of the opposition, the Congress - that bring people, communities, states, and religions together." He stated, "We need to cool this temperature down because if this temperature doesn't cool down, things can go wrong."

Heated words were also exchanged between Rahul Gandhi and India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Twitter. Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks concerning "complete change" in the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Jaishankar said that the change is not called "arrogance" but "confidence and defending national interest".