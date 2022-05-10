Rahul Gandhi to visit Gujarat today to woo tribals

Later in the day, Gandhi would address a meeting of Congress MLAs at Swami Vivekanand Sankul, Govind Nagar in Dahod. During his visit, Gandhi will hold another meeting with Gujarat tribal leaders at the same venue.

The visit comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a tribal meet in Dahod on April 20 where he announced the setting up of a Rs 20,000-crore railway workshop.

The Gandhi's visit also comes in the wake of factionalism in the Gujarat unit of the party ahead of assembly polls slated later this year. Recently, a tribal leader and legislator Ashwin Kotwal quit the party and joined the BJP.