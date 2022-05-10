Rahul Gandhi to visit Gujarat today to woo tribals


Google Oneindia New

New Delhi, May 10: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be on a day's visit to the poll-bound Gujarat on Tuesday where he will address a meeting of tribals in Dahod. He will be addressing a public meeting 'Adivasi Satyagraha Rally' at Navjivan Arts and Commerce College in Dahod, the party said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Later in the day, Gandhi would address a meeting of Congress MLAs at Swami Vivekanand Sankul, Govind Nagar in Dahod. During his visit, Gandhi will hold another meeting with Gujarat tribal leaders at the same venue.

.
.

The visit comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a tribal meet in Dahod on April 20 where he announced the setting up of a Rs 20,000-crore railway workshop.

The Gandhi's visit also comes in the wake of factionalism in the Gujarat unit of the party ahead of assembly polls slated later this year. Recently, a tribal leader and legislator Ashwin Kotwal quit the party and joined the BJP.

Published On May 10, 2022

More RAHUL GANDHI  News arrow_forward

Read more about: rahul gandhi gujarat
Read more...