Earlier, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and other leaders had met the late singer's family at Mansa village.

Moosewala's parents also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead at a village in Mansa on May 29, while two others were left injured. Moose Wala was attacked by unidentified assailants at Jawaharke village in Mansa district, a day after the Punjab government withdrew his security.