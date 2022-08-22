Security officials would soon visit the Sriperumbudur memorial as part of the advance liaison and preparatory drill, he said. Congress party sources indicated that work is on to ensure that appropriate arrangements are made at Sriperumbudur befitting the solemn occasion and taking into account the objective of the party's nation-wide yatra.

Prayers, a theme based on the tricolour to invoke nationalist sentiments to dislodge the BJP regime at the Centre are among the topics that are being deliberated, sources added. The yatra would go on in Tamil Nadu for four days, from September 7 to 10.

From the next day, the yatra would continue from neighbouring Kerala. Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a suicide bomber Dhanu on 21 May, 1991 at Sriperumbudur near here.