Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Salman Khurshid, K Suresh, V Narayanasamy and others, hold a 'Satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar against ED summons to Rahul Gandhi and Agnipath Scheme.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Congress leaders will meet President Ram Nath Kovind to bring to his notice the alleged manhandling and harassment of party MPs by the Delhi Police during their protests against Rahul Gandhi's questioning by Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Senior Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, party's leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, P Chidambaram, K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh, will meet Kovind and apprise him about the unprovoked manhandling of party MPs, which it alleged was in violation of all democratic norms.

Congress had put up strong protests against the ED's questioning.