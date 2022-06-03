National Herald case: ED issues fresh summons to Rahul Gandh, asks him to appear on June 13

Rahul, who is not in town, was asked to join the investigations on June 2 but the former Congress president sought a time after June 5, as he is not in the country, party sources said on Wednesday.

While Covid positive Sonia Gandhi, 75, has been asked to depose before the federal agency on June 8.

The case to probe alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper was registered recently.

The National Herald is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

The agency recently questioned senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal as part of the investigation. The questioning of the Gandhis is part of ED's investigation to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL.