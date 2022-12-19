Rahul Gandhi should stop speaking on China

There has been widespread criticism to the insensitive remarks by the Gandhi family scion. Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur hit out and said that Rahul Gandhi was seen having soup with Chinese officials at the time of the Doklam incident. He questioned the India Army when it carried out the surgical strikes. Rahul Gandhi and the Congress do not have faith in the Army, Thakur also said.

"If we were in denial, why is the Army out there? They didn't go there because Rahul Gandhi asked them to go. The Army went there because the Prime Minister ordered them," External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar had said at the India Today Indo-Japan Conclave 2022.

Rahul Gandhi has been called out each time he has spoke about the China issue. Earlier this year a video of him had gone viral where he is seen at a nightclub. Many shared the video on Twitter and said that the woman accompanying the Congress leader Hou Yanqi, the Chinese Ambassador to Nepal. However it was learnt later that the woman in the video was the friend of the bride and not a Chinese diplomat.

Last week Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called out Rahul Gandhi about the funding that was granted to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. He said that an amount of above Rs 1 crore had been paid to the foundation to do a study on India-China ties.

In this backdrop many users had tweeted an image of Rahul Gandhi along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi, brother-in-law Robert Vadra and Congress leader Anand Sharma with Chinese envoys. The users had linked this with the Doklam crisis.

Rahul Gandhi had however tweeted saying that he had met with the Chinese ambassador and added that it was his hob to be informed on critical issues. I met the Chinese Ambassador, Ex-NSA, Congress leaders from North East and the Bhutanese Ambassador," Rahul Gandhi had said.