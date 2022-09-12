"If they (BJP) want to make an issue about containers, shoes or T-shirts, it shows that they are afraid and can say anything. 'Jhoot ki factory' is running overtime on social media," Ramesh further said.

Soon after, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hit back at the Congress party and alleged that the Rahul Gandhi-led rally was a 'Bharat Todo' yatra.

"It's not 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' but 'Bharat Todo' and 'Aag Lagao Yatra'. This is not the first time Congress Party has done so. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi do you want violence in this country? Congress should take down this picture immediately," Patra said.

The BJP has been targeting the Congress leader for wearing a Burberry T-shirt reportedly costing over Rs 41,000.