Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra halts citing security lapse

He said that the police arrangement completely collapsed that forced him to halt the yatra. "Police arrangement completely collapsed & Police people who were supposed to manage the crowd were nowhere to be seen. My security people were very uncomfortable with me walking further on yatra so I had to cancel my yatra. Other yatris did the walk," Gandhi said in Anantnag.

Congress leaders told NDTV that Gandhi could not move about 30 minutes and he was taken away in a security vehicle and the march stopped at Qazigund, the gateway to the Kashmir Valley.

"The police drove off after we crossed Banihal Tunnel," said Congress leader KC Venugopal. "There was no police for proper security of Rahul Gandhi and Omar Abdullah. There were very serious security lapses. Rahul Gandhi was going without any security. We are very concerned about the security aspect," the website KC Venugopal as saying.

On asking whether he will continue his padayatra and Bharat Jodo Yatra in wake of security lapses by the J&K administration as alleged by his party, he said, "Yes, we will. It will continue."