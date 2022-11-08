Rahul Gandhi offers ardas at gurdwara as 'Yatra' enters Maharashtra

In a Twitter post, the Congress leader wrote, "Started the Yatra in Maharashtra, on the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab with Ardas in Gurdwara Yadari Baba Zorawar Singh Ji, Fateh Singh Ji. By applying Guru Nanak's teachings of love, peace and brotherhood, we will fulfill this resolve to unite India. Greetings of Gurpurab to all the countrymen."

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday evening entered Maharashtra. He has so far covered parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Along with Rahul Gandhi, newly-elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also wished people on Guru Nanak Jayanti.

"Warm greetings to everyone on the 553rd Prakash Utsav of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji & Gurpurab. Guru Nanak Dev Ji never discriminated between human beings based on their caste, religion, race, colour or His preachings inspire us to embrace equality and compassion," said Kharge.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra started on September 7 this year and will pass through 12 states, culminating in Jammu and Kashmir - spanning a distance of nearly 3,500 Km over the course of about 150 days. According to Congress's official site, "The aim of this Yatra is to unite India; to come together and strengthen our nation."

The party also said, "The yatra seeks to address rampant unemployment & inflation, the politics of hate and division and the over-centralisation of our political system."

With input from ANI