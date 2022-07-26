Gandhi was put in a police bus but officials did not disclose where he was being taken. Several other Congress MPs at the Vijay Chowk protest site were detained and taken away in separate police buses.

"India is a police state, Modi is a king," Rahul Gandhi alleged. He said discussions were not being allowed in Parliament. "I am not going anywhere. We wanted to go towards the President's house. But the police are not allowing us," Gandhi said.

The Congress MPs had earlier gathered at Parliament to decide on the party's strategy as Sonia Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case pertaining to the National Herald newspaper, for the second time.

However, their demand for permission to stage a 'Satyagrah' at Raj Ghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, was turned down by the Delhi Police which also imposed prohibitory order under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the area.

Rahul Gandhi has earlier appeared before the probe agency for questioning in the same case.