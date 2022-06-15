Rahul Gandhi appears for day 3 of ED questioning as Congress protests continue

New Delhi, Jun 15: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared for day 3 of Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi for questioning as Congress's protests continue in Delhi.

The National Herald, started by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, was published by the AJL. In 2010, the AJL, which faced financial difficulties, was taken over by a newly-floated YIL with Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda as directors, both of them Gandhi loyalists.