Rahul Bhat killing: 350 Kashmiri Pandit govt employees resign

Reports suggested that the employees wrote to Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha and said that they did not feel safe in Kashmir anymore. All these employees had been provided employment under the Prime Minister's package for the displaced.

Rahul Bhat was gunned down by terrorists inside the Tehsil office in Chadoora town on Thursday. He had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11.

Meanwhile, J&K administration decided to provide a government job to Rahul Bhat's wife in Jammu and financial assistance to the family. The government will bear educational expenses of the daughter.

As the mortal remains of Rahul Bhat reached his home in Durga Nagar area of Jammu on Friday morning, his relatives wept inconsolably.

Rahul Bhat's wife and daughter, who were putting up with him at Sheikhpora migrant colony in Budgam, accompanied the body as it arrived here from Kashmir.

His brother Sunny lit the pyre at the Buntalab cremation ground as chants of "long live Rahul Bhat" rented the air.