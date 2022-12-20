Radical Islamists forced many including Umesh Kolhe case witness to post 30-second apology videos

In his testimony, he said that he had received a call from a friend named Adil who had inquired about the post. He also explained that he had erased the message and had no malicious intention. After sometime another friend of his send him a screenshot of his photo and his store details with 'Boycott' written on it. He asked why they were calling for him and his shop to be boycotted.

The witness also said that he got calls from unidentified people demanding that he record a 30 second long video in which he was supposed to apologise failing which they would go to his house. He said that he had learnt later that a friend of his from Amaravati were threatened by the Muslim community for his Facebook post supporting Nupur Sharma.

Three more residents of Amaravati namely Vishal Rajesh, Jai Kumar and Chandulal Rathi had also been threatened by the radical Islamists for extending support to Sharma before Kolhe had been killed. On June 9, Rathi had shared a message and photo in support of Sharma on his WhatsApp status. He received a call from an unknown number and the caller identified himself as Razique Baig from the Rehebar Helpline. He received multiple calls and was asked to post a video apologising for his post.

On June 10 the owner of a mobile store shared a status message on WhatsApp favouring Nupur Sharma. He however deleted it quickly, but the message went viral on the social media following which he was threatened by Shakeel Shaikh, Mudassar Ahmed and others who have now been arrested in connection with the Umesh Kolhe murder case.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said in its chargesheet that 11 accused who murdered Umesh Kolhe, a pharmacist from Amaravati were radicalised by the members of the Tablighi Jamaat. The accused were persuaded to commit the murder by two social activists, Iran Khan and Maulvi Mushfiqur.

Mubashir Ahmed, Shahrukh Khan, Abdul Tausheef Sheikh, Mohd Shoeb, Atib Rashid, Yusuf Khan, Irfan Khan, Abdul Arbaz, Musfeeq Ahmed, Sheikh Shakeel, and Shahim Ahmed have been named by the NIA in the chargesheet.

Kolhe was murdered by radical Islamists on June 21 for extending support to Nupur Sharma. The NIA said 11 persons hatched the conspiracy and they were influenced by the Islamist ideology and believed in "Gustakh -E- Nabi Ki Aik Saza, Sar Tan Se Juda.'

The case was originally treated as a murder for gain. However it was later found that Umesh Kolhe's belongings including cash were intact at the venue and this led to a change in the probe angle and now it has come to light it was a pre-planned murder by the radical Islamist elements.