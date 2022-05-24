Qutub Minar row: Can’t revive Temple at protected monument site says ASI

The ASI said that the Qutub Minar is a protected monument since 1914 and the structure cannot be changed now. "The revival of worship cannot be allowed at a monument where such a practice was not prevalent at the time of it being granted the protected status," the ASI said.

The controversy arose after former ex-regional director of the ASI, Dharamveer Sharma claimed that the Qutub Minar was built by Raja Vikramaditya and not Qutb al-Din Aibak.

The Ministry of Culture too had asked the ASI to submit its excavation report. The process began in the south of the minaret at a distance of 15 metres from the Mosque. On May 21 the Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Govind Mohan visited the site with officials.