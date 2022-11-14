Quick, transparent decision-making must for country's combat readiness: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh, during the conference, stressed on the need for rational usage of resources.

He said, "It is very important that there should be a rational usage of the resources. When I say this, I mean two things. First, the resources should be used in the right place. Second, there should not be any wastage in any form. A penny saved is a penny earned. This applies to the resources as well," ANI quoted him as saying.

'Transparent decision-making is necessary'

The Defence Minister said that transparent decision-making is necessary for the combat readiness of the country.

"We're aware that for the combat readiness of the country, not only the availability of adequate financial resources but also quick & transparent decision-making for it is essential. It also adversely affects the country's combat readiness. The Defence Accounts Department plays a very important role towards ensuring this. Rs 5.25 lakh crore has been allotted in the Defence budget this time," said the defence minister.

The defence minister also added that it is the responsibility of the Defence Accounts Department to ensure its apt expenditure.

'Suggest more expenditure to the Ministry'

Rajnath Singh also asked the officials of DAD to suggest more expenditure to the Ministry in case of less expenditure.

"I want to suggest to the Defence Accounts Department that if the Ministry has spent less anywhere, then suggest us to spend more. Or else there would be a problem in the next budget. The Defence budget is Rs 5.25 lakh crore, it should go more than Rs 6 lakh crore. For this, it is necessary to spend the fund that we have timely. Our accountants have this responsibility too. This suggestion should also be given to the officials who visit you from time to time," said the defence minister.

'Develop IT capabilities and financial knowledge'

Rajnath Singh called upon the DAD to further develop its IT capabilities and financial knowledge; bolster the internal vigilance mechanism and enhance the skills of its workforce to more efficiently discharge its duties.

The defence minister said, "If there is a doubt in the working of any officer, it should be reviewed immediately. Complaints should be settled immediately. If grievances are pending, provision should be made for their weekly or monthly audit and action should be taken," according to a release by the ministry of defence.

According to the release, the inaugural session was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane and others.

(With inputs from ANI)