Queen Elizabeth II death: India observes one-day state mourning today

On the day of mourning, the national flag flew at half-mast throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day.

New Delhi, Sep 11: India on Sunday observed one-day national mourning over the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of Britain passed away on Thursday after serving the throne for almost 70 years. She was crowned queen of seven countries and she reigned over 16 nations.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, passed away on September 8, 2022. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the government of India has decided that there will be one-day state mourning on September 11 throughout India," an official statement said.

Codenamed London Bridge, Buckingham Palace already has in place a plan for the Queen's funeral had she died in London.

The day of the Queen's death will be referred to as D-Day, while every day following that will be referred to as D+1, D+2 and so forth.

As per 'Operation Unicorn,' Queen Elizabeth II's body will be brought from Scotland to Buckingham Palace within the first week of her death. The Queen's body will need to be moved from Balmoral to Holyroodhouse, which is her residence in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh. The body will then be carried in a procession up the Royal Mile, a central avenue to St Giles Cathedral for a reception service.

On the tenth day, a state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbe. There will be a committal service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Thereafter Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in the castle's King George VI Memorial Chapel.