New Delhi, Sep 12: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday signed the condolence book at the UK High Commission to express sorrow on the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

In a tweet, the EAM said, "Signed the condolence book at the UK High Commission to express our profound sorrow on the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She symbolized the continuity and change that ushered her nation into the contemporary era, in tune with global developments."

The EAM also recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UK in 2015 when the Queen gave the Indian delegation warm welcome.

"My personal memory of her remains of the warm and gracious welcome that she gave the Prime Minister and his delegation in 2015, of which I had the honour to be a member. She will be long remembered as a friend and well-wisher of India," said the EAM in another tweet.

British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis thanked the EAM for signing the condolence book.

Ellis took to Twitter and wrote, "Grateful to @DrSJaishankar for signing the book of condolence for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

After the demise of the Queen, India declared one day of national mourning on Sep 11 2022 as a mark of respect to the Queen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled her death and said that the Queen would be remembered as a stalwart of our times.