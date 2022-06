Kolkata, Jun 11: IIT-Kharagpur on Friday said it improved its ranking by 10 places to be at 270 in the QS World University Rankings 2023. The 'citations per faculty' score of IIT-Kharagpur also saw a rise, making it figure among the top 19 per cent in the QS World University Rankings.

"Though I am not very happy with the present ranking of our institute, we are determined to realise our vision to be among the top 10 universities in the world," IIT-Kharagpur director VK Tewari said.