PVC Albert Ekka: A saga of grit & valour

As the Pakistani Punjabi army led by General Yahya Khan came charging unprovoked, the Indian bravehearts were forced to give a war cry to save humanity from the atrocities of the Pakistani army and its ruthless generals. Just when the whole world thought India would remain a mere spectator, its fearless soldiers rose to the cause and hit back hard. And that gave birth to a national hero - 'Param Vir Chakra' Albert Ekka.

New Delhi, Dec 27: It was the year of 1971 when the patience of Indian leadership touched its banks and as a result, the two-nation theory was torn into pieces and drowned in the Bay of Bengal. That also gave birth to a new nation on the earth - Bangladesh.

Birth of a valiant

Albert was born on this day in 1942 to a tribal family in Jari village of Ranchi district in Jharkhand. His father Julius Ekka was a marginal farmer and mother Marriam was a housewife. An excellent marksman archer, Albert got enrolled into the Bihar Regiment of Indian Army the day he turned 20. In 1968, he was deputed to the Brigade of the Guards when its 14th Battalion was raised. Just prior to the war, he got married to Balamdine Ekka in 1971.

Ekka in line of action

On 6th Dec 1971, the 14th Battalion was advancing on the ridge of the hills on Hilli-Akhaura axis during their attack on the enemy defences at Gangasagar on the Eastern front. Lance Naik Albert Ekka was in the left forward company of his battalion amid heavy mortar shelling and machine gun firing all around. This was a well-fortified position held in strength by the enemy. An attack was launched on the enemy position and the troops were locked in a bitter hand-to-hand combat.

Ekka noticed an enemy light machine-gun (LMG) inflicting heavy casualties on his company. With complete disregard for his personal safety, he crawled to the enemy bunker, bayoneted two enemy soldiers and silenced the killing machine. He suffered a lot of bullet injuries in the close combat, nevertheless continued to fight alongside his comrades through the mile-deep objective, clearing bunker after bunker with undaunted courage.

The company was on objective but another MMG opened fire from another double-storied fortified location from the interior of the fields. All the attempts failed and the MMG was taking a heavy toll on his company. The advancement of the company came to a halt due to this. Despite being severely injured, Ekka crawled and climbed up to the enemy location, lobbed grenades into the MMG position and eliminated the whole unit.

The supreme sacrifice

However, Ekka succumbed to his injuries and slumped on the spot. But for his extraordinarily courageous action, it might not have been possible for the battalion to emerge victorious in the crucial battle of Gangasagar. Lance Naik Ekka displayed utmost valour and determination and made the supreme sacrifice in the best traditions of India Army.

The martyr was later decorated with the country's highest wartime military honour Param Vir Chakra (PVC) posthumously. On the occasion of 50th Republic day in 2000, the government issued a postal stamp in his memory. A major intersection in Ranchi is named after him with his statue installed there. Moreover, a block in Gumla has also been created in his name where he was born. In Tripura also, an eco park is named after him as his action saved Agartala from Pakistan.

The nation bows its head with all humility and a sense of gratitude and will remain grateful forever for the supreme sacrifice of this valiant soldier, who etched his name in golden letters in the history of the country.